Secret Service rushes Trump off stage in Reno

John Locher / Associated Press

Donald Trump was rushed offstage by security guards not long after he began speaking Saturday night at a rally in Reno, Nevada, in a startling scene that was not immediately explained.

Two members of Trump’s security detail raced toward Trump, with one of them grabbing him and forcibly escorting him away from the lectern. Moments before, Trump had seemed to notice a commotion in the crowd in front of him. As he was led away, video from the event appeared to show people near the stage subduing someone in the audience.

Soon after, police officers escorted a man into a restroom away from the crowd. Several officers followed him inside, and several more stayed outside, guarding the door.

With Trump off the stage, some in the crowd in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center grew confused and panicked.

“What’s going on?” asked one woman, leaning over the metal barricades to inquire if the media had any information. “Are we in danger?”

A few minutes later, he returned to the same lectern and indirectly addressed the matter.

“Nobody said it would be easy for us,” he said. “But we will never be stopped. Never. Ever.”

He added: “I want to thank the Secret Service. They don’t get enough credit. They are amazing people.”