Unlike Trump, Clinton would pose threat to Russian leader

Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

It’s sometime after breakfast Wednesday in Moscow, which is 10 hours ahead of Pacific time.

Assuming he’s there, strongman Vladimir Putin is learning the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

Think about this moment. Its importance can’t be overstated, because Putin has learned he has either a fan or a foe in the White House.

The adversary would be Hillary Clinton. And of the many reasons to vote for her, this moment for Puton is one of the biggest.

Clinton, unlike her opponent, has pledged to strengthen NATO. She’d support U.S. allies, while Donald Trump has threatened to cut ties with them unless they pay for protection.

Clinton also would continue a pattern of leadership and diplomacy that has prevented a world war and contained Russia for 60 years. She would keep U.S. armed forces strong while working to maintain the safety of Eastern Europe.

And unlike her opponent, whose hateful statements about Muslims and entire ethnic groups have fueled anti-American sentiments, Clinton would maintain the nation’s status as a beacon of hope for democracy and inclusivity.

Another key difference: Clinton would never make the kind of lunatic comments Trump has made about use and proliferation of nuclear weapons.

In short, Clinton represents stability. And that’s why, if she wins, Putin’s breakfast is going to start gurgling in his gut.

Putin needs instability to thrive, and Trump will undoubtedly create that environment for him.

It’s why U.S. officials are concerned that Russians are going to launch an Election Day cyberattack that will influence the outcome of the election. It’s why it’s no coincidence that high-level Russian officials hacked the Democratic National Committee and other campaign-related sites.

And make no mistake: That attack wasn’t carried about by some 400-pound guy in his mom’s basement, as Trump clownishly suggested during one of the presidential debates.

Let’s be clear: Clinton would ensure the U.S. remains the world’s foremost superpower, a scenario that Russia can’t stand.

Plus, Trump doesn’t just have a man crush on Putin, he carries the Russian leader’s water and takes his cues on foreign policy — especially in Europe — from Moscow.

So the choice Tuesday is between Moscow’s servile, tailor-made candidate for president or the woman the Kremlin fears most and our steady allies want most in the Oval Office.

For Putin, a Trump presidency would be an early Christmas present.

Think about his eyes lighting up.

Then think about what would happen next.