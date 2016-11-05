Watson leads No. 3 Clemson to blowout before injury

Richard Shiro / Associated Press

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was ready to see his third-ranked Tigers build momentum for the final regular-season push. He couldn't be happier with their performance against Syracuse.

The Tigers (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 9-0 for a second straight season, rolling over the Orange for a 54-0 shutout Saturday. Not even seeing Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Deshaun Watson leave the game with an injury in the first half could spoil Swinney's satisfaction over this one.

"For us, it's just trying to stay on course and build some momentum," he said.

That was not easy in October as Clemson needed fourth-quarter rallies to defeat No. 5 Louisville (42-36) and No. 19 Florida State (37-34) and sweated out a missed field goal by North Carolina State to escape that one in overtime, 24-17.

Watson threw for two touchdowns, including a pretty, arcing 65-yard toss that hit Deon Cain in stride, and ran for a third in the blowout victory.

Both Watson and Swinney said the bruised right shoulder was fine and would not prevent him from facing Pitt next week with a chance to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division.

Watson finished with 169 yards passing and 39 rushing to keep the Tigers (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 2 CFP) on track for the ACC title game.

"November is championship time," Watson said . "It's time to set a new standard and set a new tone."

Watson, who had a bag of ice on his right shoulder, said he felt fine and could've kept playing.

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3) had hoped to catch Clemson napping after the Tigers' dramatic, 37-34 win at Florida State last week. However, any upset chances left once Orange quarterback Eric Dungey was knocked out in the first quarter following a hard hit by linebacker Dorian O'Daniel. Dungey, the ACC leader in passing yards and completions per game coming in, returned from the locker room in shorts and a ball cap as backups Austin Wilson and Zack Mahoney finished up.

Orange coach Dino Babers said his training staff ruled Dungey out and he had no additional update about the quarterback's condition or how soon he might return.

"I do think anytime you lose your starting quarterback in an offense that's designed to pass, it's going to be a dramatic change," Babers said.

Syracuse was held to 277 yards of offense, including just 172 yards passing — their second fewest this season.

Clemson's Cain had two TD catches and 125 yards on five receptions. He said this game — Clemson scored 31 points with Watson sidelined — showed how deep the Tigers are this season. "Best is the standard and our standard doesn't change," Cain said. "We've got the best of the best out there all the time."

It was Clemson's first ACC shutout since defeating Miami 58-0 last year and the first time Syracuse was held without points since a 56-0 loss to Georgia Tech in 2013.

Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware said Syracuse's offense was fast-paced and complex so "to go out there and get a shutout, that's a difficult thing to do."

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange had come off two straight wins, but Babers' program is not yet ready to take down teams like Clemson.

Clemson: With their toughest regular-season games over, the Tigers are rolling much like they did down the stretch a year ago. That's a dangerous prospect for their potential ACC title game opponent or for other national title contenders.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Clemson: It's status quo for the Tigers, barring a major Saturday night surprise . Despite the easy win, Clemson likely won't jump No. 2 Michigan in the Top 25 rankings or No. 1 Alabama in the CFP poll next week — unless the Crimson Tide stumble. Clemson's path to the end, though, is much less worrisome than its two higher ranked competitors, leaving the Tigers in prime pouncing position if anyone ahead loses.

RECORD SETTER

Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo had nine catches, setting the school's single-season record with 75 receptions. He topped Alec Lemon's mark of 72 in 2012. Etta-Tawo came into the game leading the ACC in several categories, including total receiving yards and yards per game. Etta-Tawo's older brother Etta Etta-Tawo was a rising Clemson defensive lineman whose career ended early in 2006 because of medical issues.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange face North Carolina State next Saturday, the first of two straight games at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson: The Tigers play their final ACC regular-season home game with Pittsburgh, a team it has not faced since the Panthers joined the league before the 2013 football season.