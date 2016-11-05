West valley fire does $110K in damage; 3 people displaced

A garage blaze in a west valley home displaced two adults, one child and a dog and caused $110,000 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to fire officials:

Fire crews were called about 7 tonight to Royal Canyon Street, near Vegas Drive east of Rampart Boulevard. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and did minimal damage to the living quarters.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents.