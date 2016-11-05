What’s the rodeo circuit’s most fearsome bull afraid of? You name it

Here’s a secret about the toughest, most feared bull on the professional bull-riding circuit: He’s a big baby.

Inside the ring, the bull — a 1,650-pound black-and-white compact car of an animal — lives up to his name, Air Time, through an ability to contort his massive body to throw riders in the air.

Outside the ring, though, Air Time is a timid creature that is easily spooked and frightened by everything from insects to birds.

“When we first got him, you would walk up to the pen, and he’d run to the opposite corner and shake and stare at you,” said trainer Matt Scharping, who spends nearly every day with Air Time and is handling him at this week’s Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas. “He was scared of his own shadow. He was a real nervous animal — high strung and on edge all the time.”

Riders agree.

“He’s just sort of scared of everything,” said Jess Lockwood, the fifth-ranked rider in the world.

The other thing people may not know about Air Time is that he is owned by Jared Allen, a former NFL defensive end. When Allen bought Air Time in 2013, adding him to his team of bulls, he had low expectations.

“When we got him, he was a little too crazy,” Allen said. “Now, he’s the right kind of crazy. I like him a little crazy. To be the best at whatever you do you have to be a little bit crazy. I should know.”

A 12-year veteran of the NFL, Allen was a fiery and sometimes unblockable defensive end who compiled 136 career sacks while playing for four teams, most memorably the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings.

Born in Texas and raised in California, Allen grew up around horses and bull riding; he memorably announced his retirement from football from the back of a horse, wearing a shearling coat and a black Stetson. In 2012, he partnered with Scharping and began seeking top bulls for the Professional Bull Riders circuit. The two bought Air Time in 2013 for $150,000.

At the moment, Allen said Air Time might be the best of the four competition bulls he owns.

“He’s a freak athlete and a one-of-a-kind bull,” he said. “He doesn’t hold back. When he comes out that chute, it’s game on.”

Air Time joins the ranks of legendary bulls like Bodacious and, more recently, Bushwacker. Bodacious, often called the world’s most dangerous bull, was banned in 1995 for seriously injuring two riders when he caved in their faces with his hoof, requiring both men to have reconstructive surgery. Bushwacker retired in 2014, with a fearsome, although somewhat less violent career.

Now, Air Time is the gold standard. In his career, he is 25-1, meaning only one rider has successfully lasted on his back for the required eight seconds to qualify as a ride. Nobody has been able to ride Air Time this year.

“It’s like going into a fight and getting your butt kicked,” said J.B. Mauney, a two-time world champion who is 0-3 on Air Time but may get a fourth chance this week.

“He doesn’t really like people at all,” Mauney added. “In the chutes, he’ll sometimes freak out. There’s no telling what he’s going to do.”

Some riders, when they have a choice, avoid getting on Air Time. Mauney, however, disputed the idea that Air Time was to be feared.

“He knows his job,” he said. “When they roll him out of that chute, he’s fired up and he’s ready to go. But he’s not really a mean bull. I’ve seen a lot of guys land in front of him and he doesn’t try to hoof anybody. He just goes on with what he’s doing.”

It is the job of Scharping, Air Time’s trainer, who works for Allen, to prepare and calm the bull at competitions — up to the moment he is released from a chute. He said that he does that with conversation, and as he talks to Air Time, the bull pins back his ear, a sign he is listening. “I’m his comfort zone,” Scharping said. “Even in an arena, he’ll stare at me with all these distractions around him. There’s a trust factor.”

When Air Time is released from a chute, like an NFL lineman on a snap, he transforms.

“He loves it,” Scharping said. “He’s like a little kid without rules. It’s his free time and time to perform. He gets so excited that his skin is quivering. It’s like lighting a fuse and waiting for the bomb to go off. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the cowboy.”

Often, it’s just short. Air Time shrugged off the 19-year-old Lockwood earlier this year in Las Vegas with frightening ease, dumping him in the dirt with an audible thump. “I didn’t last too long,” Lockwood said. “He’s just too wild.”

Away from the arena, Allen’s team ensures that Air Time enjoys a lifestyle that is, at least by professional bull-riding standards, luxurious. When he is not home in Arlington, Minnesota, he travels in his own stall inside a custom-built, 53-foot Featherlite trailer adorned with his image.

His meals are specially prepared and nutritionally optimized. He has a Twitter account. And during the finals this week in Las Vegas, he has a camera in his pen streaming him live: at rest, eating and relaxing, waiting for the moments when he again will try to savagely dispatch the world’s best riders.

Twice a day, if you watch closely, you can see Air Time gently nibble a flake of hay right out of Scharping’s hand.