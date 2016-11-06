As ‘Brexit’ delays loom, EU patience wears thin

European Union officials, feeling exasperated Friday by the court ruling that imperiled Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy to exit the bloc, have gone from pleading with Britain to stay to wanting it out — fast.

The ruling by Britain’s High Court — that she must gain Parliament’s approval to begin the process of withdrawal from the European Union, or Brexit — raised the possibility that negotiations could start far past May’s deadline of the end of March.

That poses problems not only for the British prime minister but also for the political establishment on the Continent, where, among other things, France and Germany are heading toward important elections, with populist parties gaining strength.

The High Court ruling also is a reminder of the fragility of the European Union, which seemingly is buffeted by an existential threat every other week. Last week, it was Wallonia’s nearly killing a trade deal with Canada. Next month, it is a constitutional referendum in Italy.

The European Union was already struggling with a witches’ brew of problems: low economic growth; high joblessness; uncertainty in the eurozone, with Greece again in economic difficulties and questions about the soundness of Italian banks; a crackdown in Turkey; and an aggressive Russia. Immigration from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan, seemingly under control earlier this year, is on the rise once again.

Looming over all of this are the growing populist, nationalist and far-right movements in core European Union countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands, not to speak of newer members like Hungary and Poland.

Nor has faith in the European Union been helped by recent embarrassments, like the hang-up on the trade deal with Canada. That led Peter Ziga, the Slovak economy minister, to wonder, “If we don’t agree with Canada, with whom will we agree?”

Cecilia Malmstrom, the bloc’s trade commissioner, went further, saying with a smile, “If we can’t make it with Canada, I’m not sure we can make it with the UK.”

The European Union found a way to buy off the Walloons, a tactic it often relies on when under great pressure. But few think lurching from crisis to crisis without addressing fundamental problems is any way to manage an alliance of 28 nations, 19 of them that share a single currency.

And then there is the vexed, complicated problem of Britain and its exit, which few European countries either expected or wanted. Like the guest at a party who overstays his welcome, Britain and its internal psychodrama are getting on the nerves of the country’s European partners, who fear further economic and political uncertainty to add to the already unhappy mix.

The British government and the governing Conservative Party are deeply divided about what kind of relationship they want with the European Union, apparently having forgotten that the other 27 nations must unanimously agree to any new deal and what Britain wants is not entirely the point.

The frustration for Brussels is that it cannot force Britain to act. It has to wait for the government to trigger Article 50, which begins a two-year negotiating period for exit. While many European leaders had wanted Article 50 to be invoked immediately after Britons voted June 23 to leave, they agreed to the March timetable.

That remains May’s stated goal. But the High Court decision — which the government is appealing to the Supreme Court — has created the potential for months more delay, as well as the prospect that Parliament might lay down negotiating parameters that could make the talks even more difficult.

May’s few public statements imply that she is leaning toward a “hard Brexit,” emphasizing control over immigration and Britain’s borders, even if that forces the country to leave Europe’s single market and hurts the economy. But the pro-European forces who make up a majority in Parliament, emboldened by the court ruling, may now have the means to soften her stance enough to keep Britain in the single market.

That would mean compromising on immigration, which is anathema to hard-line supporters of Brexit in her party and right-wing nationalists.

On Friday, in telephone calls with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, May said she was confident that she would meet the March deadline and that the government would win in the Supreme Court, which will hear the case in early December.

But not everyone is so sure, and the timing matters. The bloc’s leaders want Britain out before elections for the European Parliament, scheduled for 2019, and to allow for planning a new European Union budget. May’s original timetable works for that, but it is no longer certain she can deliver on her promises. And no one really knows how to handle, or budget for, a Britain that is not yet out but does not want to be in.

In Berlin on Friday, the German foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, “Dragging things out won’t serve anyone.”

He warned Britain against expecting special treatment and urged for negotiations to start as soon as possible.

Johnson, who backed Brexit, said that Britain would leave the bloc but remain a part of Europe. But the future balance of the relationship remains extremely unclear.

As a measure of Britain’s febrile political mood, the largely right-wing British press, which mostly supports May, attacked the three High Court judges for being “out of touch” and seeking to undermine the popular referendum in favor of Brexit. One newspaper, the Daily Mail, had a huge headline under photographs of the judges, reading, “Enemies of the People.”

Even the more staid Daily Telegraph headlined its front page: “The judges versus the people.” With that was a front-page column by Nigel Farage, the leader of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party, saying that the court ruling means that “a great betrayal is underway.”

Even though Farage and the “Leave” camp won the referendum handily, 52 percent to 48 percent, many, like him, are obsessed with the idea that May is feigning support for Brexit and that the government, Parliament, the judges and “the elite” will betray the more than 17 million voters who wanted out of the European Union.

It is an obvious irony that one prime reason they had for supporting Brexit was to restore the full sovereignty of Parliament, a stance taken by the judges, too, but inconveniently now, because it might slow down Britain’s exit.

With a small majority in Parliament, May is being urged by some, including The Times of London, to call an early election to win her own mandate and increase her majority at a time when the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties are weak.

She has vowed not to have an election before its scheduled date of 2020, but if Parliament creates too many difficulties and delays for her, she may have no choice.