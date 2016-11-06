Casino promotions: Nov. 6-12

BOYD PROPERTIES

$500,000 Pick the Pros football contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Each week, $30,000 will be awarded with a minimum of $10,000 guaranteed for each first-place winner.

GOLD COAST

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

Spin into Cash drawing

Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.

Slot Dollar Challenge

Date: Nov. 13 or Nov. 20

Time: 3:01 a.m.-10:45 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible for slot dollar prizes.

ORLEANS

Spin into Cash drawing

Date: Sundays through Nov. 27

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.

Ultimate X Video Poker tournament

Date: Nov. 21

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points on that day for chance to participate. Top prize is $1,000 slot play.

SUNCOAST

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

$100,000 Take it or Trade it

Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected for chance to win up to $2,500. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday.

SAM’S TOWN

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays through Nov. 21

Information: Earn 650 points to receive a movie ticket. Receive up to two each promotional day.

ALIANTE

Carnival Extravaganza kiosk game

Date: Through Nov. 30

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $2,500 in play.

$73,000 Carnival Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: There will be 25 names drawn at each session. Four guests will have a chance to participate in the Aliante Carnival Stage Game. Other participants will win $100 in slot play. The prize will double at the 9:15 p.m. drawing.

$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament

Date: Nov. 8

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Information: Open to club members 50 and older.

JOKERS WILD

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in November

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker machines.

Thanksgiving giveaways

Date: Nov. 22

Information: Earn 100 points for a pie. Earn 750 points for a turkey platter.

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

Hit and Spin

Date: Mondays

Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.

PLAZA

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), and a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6 or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

Grand Seniors

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.

Multiplier Mondays

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive point multipliers and bonus entries for drawings based on tier status. Valid only for current monthly promotions.

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in November

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

Nifty 50

Date: Wednesdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

Point multiplier drawing

Date: Fridays in November

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x point multiplier and a chance to win up to 100x points.

Silver Sevens Leet Video Game

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 4 p.m. registration

Information: Prize pool is $500 per tournament.

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 400 points every Monday for a gift. On Nov. 7, the gift is a 12-piece dinnerware set. On Nov. 14, it’s a five-piece nonstick bakeware set.

Veterans Day buffet special

Date: Nov. 11

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Information: Buffet price is $13.99. Veterans eat free with military ID.

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts. Receive a free buffet on Nov. 11 with military ID.

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

$2 Million Mustash of Cash

Date: Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 26

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Kiosk game with a chance to win up to $10,000. Earn five base slot or video poker points to play.

SANTA FE STATION

Slam Dunk Your Way to One Million Points

Date: Saturdays-Mondays through Nov. 30

Information: Win up to 1 million points playing kiosk game.

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

TEXAS STATION

Giving Thanks giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Nov. 10, the gift is Sutter Home pinot noir, and on Nov. 17, it’s Sutter Home moscato. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.

Play the Top Dog Poker kiosk game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in November

Information: Play kiosk game every week. Win chips to cash in for points.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

SUNSET STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

BOULDER STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

FIESTA RANCHO

Pie giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points and get a free pie. Earn 300 more points and receive another. Keep the points. The Nov. 10 pie choice is chocolate crème or sweet potato and on Nov. 17, the gift is apple pie. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Select dates in November

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. On Nov. 8, choose between chocolate crème or sweet potato pie and on Nov. 15, the gift is lattice apple pie. On Nov. 10, the choice is Tisdale moscato or sweet red, and on Nov. 17, the choice is Tisdale cabarnet sauvignon or white zinfandel. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Beat the Boss giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in November

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Receive entries by playing table games; earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday. Win up to $2,500 in promotional chips.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

RED ROCK RESORT

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

WILDFIRE GAMING

Wild About Points giveaway

Date: Fridays in November

Information: Earn five points to play. Win up to 100,000 points instantly.

Wild About Cash Scratch Card and Money Grab

Date: Saturdays in November

Information: Earn 100 slot or video poker points to get a scratch card with a chance to win up to $500.

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

Anniversary jacket giveaway

Date: November

Information: Receive a 75-year anniversary limited edition jacket with qualifying jackpot of $200 or more.

Gridiron Glory Football Contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Cash & Prizes Harvest Drawings

Date: Through Nov. 19

Time: Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to get a drawing entry and pull tab instant prize worth up to $5,000. Five winners at each drawing. Top prize is $5,000.

SILVERTON

Swipin’ Safari giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Guests may earn up to four swipes a day, 250 points per swipe, to collect safari tokens. The first guest to collect all six safari tokens will win $10,000. On Nov. 26, 10 winners will win $1,000.

Throwback Thursday Hot Seat

Date: Nov. 10

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Five winners an hour will win $50 slot play. Players wearing Silverton Casino apparel will win double that amount.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in November

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

$400,000 Kachingko Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Five players will be selected for a chance to win up to $100,000. To participate, players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests that have an average bet of $25 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

$25,00 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

SOUTH POINT

Professional Football Team Jersey drawing

Date: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: One poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional football jersey.

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

Bounty Bonus Bucks

Date: November

Information: Redeem $25 in points to receive a $50 Smith’s gift card.