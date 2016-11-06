Clinton a reminder that slow and steady wins the race

Does the hare or the tortoise make true progress?

Months ago, I found former Secretary Hillary Clinton boringly status quo and Donald Trump refreshing.

However, upon witnessing Clinton’s compassion and graceful strength under tremendous constant fire and Trump’s lack of compassion and instant emotional reactivity, my understanding of them has dramatically changed. Careless, hasty, one-sided, overthrowing change is dangerous and counterproductive, whether by extremists abroad or at home. The result is divisive upheaval that unravels years of hard work and takes many steps backwards, hurting everyone. And that’s already happening here and worldwide.

Real beneficial change is a continuous process involving years of experience based on a compassionate vision, not a magic wand angrily waving a quick, easy fix into existence. Lasting, constructive change for all occurs slowly and steadily as a result of diligent, day-to-day work that builds the capacity to factor in multiple, complicated, moving parts, and the ability to make adjustments as new information arises, transforming workable solutions into ever better ones. I’ve observed astonishing positive change over the decades. But negativity gets the most press.

Trump’s charismatic personality, composed of simplistic “get them so they don’t get us” and “we are right and they are wrong” plays to our fear, inciting anger and division, yielding more anger and greater division. Clinton’s knowledgeable, reasonable, unflashy personality communicates respectfully with others, including those with different views, yielding safety and economic growth. Her way brings us closer together at home and on the world stage via common ground, balancing strength with understanding, benefitting everyone.

The hare is volatile, fast, boastful and attention-getting, but it’s the steady, patient, calm and collected tortoise that really deserves our attention for actually making progress for us all, thereby winning the race.