Closing background check loophole will help protect children, schools

Editor's note: With Election Day on the horizon, the Sun is presenting a special package of guest columns today from supporters of Ballot Question 1, which would expand background checks for firearms purchases. The Sun endorses the measure.

Nevada’s educators have an enormous responsibility in educating Nevada’s children, and every day our teachers, administrators and support professionals work hard to fulfill that duty. We must ensure that our schools and communities are safe places to learn and play free from gun violence.

Too many times we’ve seen what happens when guns end up in the wrong hands — what horrified us in 1999 at Columbine High School has now become all too common. It speaks volumes when our children, teachers, support professionals and staff practice for a shooter on campus like a fire drill or when students cannot play safely in their neighborhoods for fear of being shot.

Gun violence not only threatens Nevada’s students in schools, but in the communities they call home. Increasingly, you read of children being shot by guns found at home, in drive-by shootings as they play in their yards, and by family members and friends who are reckless with their firearms.

Nevada’s children deserve to learn and live in an environment free of gun violence. We are not naïve enough to think that passing Question 1 will stop every madman or criminal with a gun, but it will stop some of them by closing background check loopholes. We should take every precaution we can to keep our schools and communities safe. Our teachers, support professionals, staff and students deserve safe campuses and communities and we owe it to them to do what we can to make that happen.

Please join me and the thousands of teachers, support professionals, educators and members of the Nevada State Education Association in voting yes on Question 1.

Ruben Murillo is president of the Nevada State Education Association.