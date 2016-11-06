Consider third-party candidate who would use liberty principles

The government is dominated by two political parties. Today’s problems will not be diminished by sending more of them to Washington. Let’s hire a third-party team, Libertarians Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, to solve problems using liberty principles.

Every four years, candidates for president promise to bring change. But what do we get? More of the same! Consider the evidence:

Our last time of peace and prosperity was in the late 1950s. Since then, national debt went from $286 billion in 1960 to over $19 trillion. For 60-plus years we’ve been continuously at war; even today we’re bombing other countries. The economy is down the drain, yet we keep sending the same two-party monopoly back to D.C.

Smart people know you don’t solve problems by doing more of what caused the problems in the first place. The only way to free ourselves from the stranglehold of the monopoly is to bring in a new perspective.

Johnson and Weld are competent, decent and honest statesmen. Please consider giving them a chance to tackle the problems of the nation. If we don’t like their work, we can always replace them in four years with a Republican or Democrat.