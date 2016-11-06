Las Vegas man’s mission: To inspire kindness, as his son would have

Josh Stevens Foundation • Title: Founder • Agency address: N/A • Agency phone number: 702-269-5463 • Agency website: joshstevensfoundation.org • Hours of operation: Spreading kindness 24/7

What is Good Works? In Good Works, an occasional series, we highlight nonprofit groups that are making a difference in our community. If you’d like to nominate an organization, email news@thesunday.com with details.

You created the Josh Stevens Foundation in memory of your son, who died in a golf-cart accident at age 12. Why did you want the focus to be kindness? We wanted to honor Josh’s legacy. From the time he could walk, he displayed kindness toward others, and as his father, it was beautiful to witness and be a part of. His genuine kindness was contagious, and we believed he could inspire others in spite of him not being with us here on Earth.

Talk about the significance behind the logo. It represents the image of a picture Josh routinely drew; a sun (either setting or rising) with three snow-capped mountains in the foreground, representing Josh and his two siblings. There are 12 rays of sunlight radiating from the sun, one for each year he was with us.

The foundation has joined forces with schools, sports teams, local businesses and others to promote kindness. Did you ever think it would gain so much attention? I really didn’t but consider it a true blessing. ... We have a dedicated executive director in Jennifer Morss and a director of programs in Wendy Wallington who are fully engaged with our “Be Kind…Like Josh” schools, and we can thank them for much of the partnering success with the Clark County School District and local businesses.

How do the “Caught Being Kind” bracelets work? We “catch” people performing genuine acts of kindness with a “Kindness Card.” The card has a simple poem about the importance of their kind act and includes a lime-green bracelet to be worn as a simple reminder that human kindness really does change the world. ... Josh had a thing for holding doors open for others. Wherever we went as a family, he would run ahead and hold the door for his family and oftentimes for dozens of people behind us. ... The more kindness he spread, the more he was inspired to do even more.

What is the most memorable example of an act of kindness recognized by the foundation? One of the most memorable stories I have is from a student in Northern Nevada. After the kindness rally with the entire student body, a young man approached me and asked to speak with me privately. We walked away from the other students, and he looked up at me and said, “The bullying on this campus stops today.” I was shocked and asked him how he was so sure about this. He went on to tell me that he was the bully on campus, and that even some of the teachers at his school were afraid of him. After hearing Josh’s story, he was making the commitment to be more kind from that point forward.

Where does the mission stand today? Since the inception of the Josh Stevens Foundation in 2009, Josh’s simple message of “Be Kind…” has spread across the world. Our school programming can be found in over 350 schools in 12 states. Internationally, we have two schools in Africa (one in Uganda and one in Kenya) that have proudly committed to more kindness on their campuses. In the past seven years, the Josh Stevens Foundation has caught more than a half-million students being Kind. ... Our simple message of treating others the way in which we all want to be treated is resonating with students of all ages.

What about community endeavors? The Josh Stevens Foundation is strongly supported by Crazy Pita Rotisserie and Grill. We just completed a summerlong fundraising event with Crazy Pita and Pinot’s Palette, called Paint Drink and Dine. Additionally, Be Kind…Like Josh merchandise can be purchased through donations at all of the three Crazy Pita locations (The District, Town Square, Downtown Summerlin). Team Josh can also be found at school fall festivals throughout the Las Vegas Valley. ... Each year, we choose five charities to benefit from the sales of specifically designed Be Kind… shirts. This year, we are working with Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Ehlers-Danlos Society and Focus Marines. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, the Josh Steve Foundation donated $4,000 to support the missions of these charities.

What are your plans for the future? Trying to live this life without my precious son is a daily struggle. Unless you are someone who has lost a child, it remains an unimaginable challenge. My wife, Barbara, and I try to simply get through each day. We focus our love and attention on our daughter, Shelbie, and son, Sam, and to a degree within our community through the work of Josh’s foundation. We aren’t curing cancer, or helping to put humans on Mars. We are simply trying to inspire much-needed kindness in our world, and maybe recognize and celebrate some of it along the way.

If Josh were alive, what do you think he’d be like? Every day I think about what Josh would look like or what he would sound like, as he would have just celebrated his 21st birthday last week. But I never wonder where his moral compass would be pointing. I never wonder about the character he would possess. I know if Josh were alive today, he would be a kind and considerate young man who would put other people’s needs before his own.

How can someone get involved? We encourage anyone looking to support Josh’s foundation to visit our website and join our email list. When you register, you can choose to be contacted regarding volunteer opportunities. ... We also have a smartphone app for Android and Apple phones to access current push notifications from Team Josh; just visit your app store and search Be Kind. The best way you can be involved is to purchase a Be Kind… T-shirt and choose to wear the shirt and live the message.