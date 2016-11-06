Las Vegas Sun

November 6, 2016

Man hit by train near the Rio

A man was hospitalized after being struck by a train near the Rio on Sunday.

The incident happened about noon in the area of Dean Martin Drive and West Twain Avenue, Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man was struck by the front of the train and sustained an injury to his head, Rogers said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was scheduled to undergo surgery.

No details about how the crash occurred were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

