Man jumps into Caesars fountains after being stabbed

A man jumped into the Caesars Palace fountains after being stabbed early this morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to the casino-hotel at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. Upon arrival, officers found a trail of blood in the road, leading up to the man in the hotel fountain.

The man was involved in an altercation with two other men when he was stabbed, Rogers said. He then ran in front of a taxicab before jumping into the hotel fountain.

The man didn't provide details on what caused the incident, Rogers said. No suspects are in custody.

The man told police that he didn’t want to press charges, but police are still conducting a full investigation.