Tragic killing underscores the need for expanded background checks

Editor's note: With Election Day on the horizon, the Sun is presenting a special package of guest columns today from supporters of Ballot Question 1, which would expand background checks for firearms purchases. The Sun endorses the measure.

Question 1 is about saving lives. There are stories of real people whose lives could have been saved if Question 1 had been the law. I’d like to share one of those stories.

Christina Franklin lived right here in Las Vegas. She was a mother, a dedicated surgical nurse, a beloved daughter, sister, niece and friend. She had dreams; she wanted to be a cardiac surgeon. But Christina will never achieve her dreams because her life was cut short when she was murdered as she walked her two young children into their preschool. Her killer, the children’s father, shot Christina, shot both of his own children, shot Christina again and then shot and killed himself. The children survived, but Christina was killed. She was 27 years old.

It’s no surprise that Christina’s killer had a long history of abuse and Christina had been the target of his anger many times. The day after Christmas last year, he beat Christina badly, kicking her in the head until she was unconscious and putting her in the hospital. Charges were filed, and Christina got an extended order of protection. She followed the requirements of the law and did everything she could to keep herself and her children safe. But it wasn’t enough.

Christina’s killer should have never been able to get the gun he used to shoot her and his children, and if he had gone to a licensed gun dealer he would have been stopped from buying a gun by a background check. Both the felony domestic violence charges and the order of protection prohibited him from possessing guns. But he was able to easily get a gun in a private sale because a background check isn’t required. If Question 1 had been the law, Christina might still be alive today to pursue her dreams and to love and care for her children.

Unfortunately, there are many women like Christina. Nevada has the fifth-highest rate of domestic violence in the country, and women here are 65 percent more likely to be shot and killed by their partners than women in other states. Too many families are being destroyed by senseless gun violence, but we can do something about it. Be a part of the solution and make it harder for dangerous people like Christina’s killer to get guns. Your vote will make a difference. Please vote yes on Question 1.

Sue Meuschke is the executive director of the Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence.