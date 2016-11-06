Why mayors of Reno, Henderson are supporting background checks

Editor's note: With Election Day on the horizon, the Sun is presenting a special package of guest columns today from supporters of Ballot Question 1, which would expand background checks for firearms purchases. The Sun endorses the measure.

As mayors, our top priority is always to keep the communities we serve safe.

While some would like to make gun violence prevention a partisan and political issue, for us, measures like Question 1 are about one simple thing — improving public safety.

Too many cities are grappling with gun violence. It’s in the news all the time, and all over the country in cities big and small. Our neighborhood stores, schools and family restaurants have not been spared. We’ve seen it firsthand right here in our cities the toll that gun violence takes. No one should have to fear for their safety while standing in line to get a cup of coffee or worry if their children will come home safe at the end of the day.

But the reality is that too many families have had loved ones shot and killed by a criminal who should never have had a gun in the first place. Those who protect us are feeling increasingly like targets themselves as they patrol our streets every day.

Closing the background check loophole is a straightforward, proven way to keep guns out of these dangerous hands and reduce gun violence. No one law can prevent every crime, but Question 1 will make our cities and our state safer. That’s something we can all support.

Mayors get the late-night calls when a police officer or a child is shot and killed. We attend the funerals and offer condolences to grieving families. But we can do more. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening again and again. That means putting public safety first and supporting sensible gun laws. That means supporting Question 1.

Join us, and vote yes on Question 1 — do your part to make our cities, our communities, and our state safer.

Hillary Schieve is mayor of Reno. Andy Hafen is mayor of Henderson.