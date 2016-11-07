Clark County law enforcement prepared for busy Election Day

More than half a million eligible Clark County voters have yet to cast their ballot and have a final chance to do so Tuesday.

A massive event such as Election Day, in which hundreds of thousands of people may participate, could lead to some hiccups, and county police departments have provided tips for Southern Nevadans on how to safely practice their constitutional right.

Nearly 490,000 of the 1,019,021 registered voters in Clark County took advantage of early voting in the past couple of weeks, according to the county.

Metro Police officer Laura Meltzer said the agency prepares accordingly for each high-profile event. Police supervisors stay attuned to potential trouble at voting sites and have officers ready to be deployed as needed, she said.

This year's presidential election has been passionate and tense. Meltzer asked the electorate to be civil.

If conflict arises or if someone witnesses voter intimidation, call the police, said North Las Vegas police spokeswoman officer Ann Cavaricci.

Not all stress can emerge from politics. Cavaricci suggested voters show up early to polling stations to avoid long lines associated with voting.

Pedestrian tips

• Look up while walking and make eye contact with drivers before stepping onto a road

• Wear bright-colored clothing after dark

• Only walk with crossing lights in marked areas

Driver tips

• Be on the lookout for pedestrians

• Reciprocate eye contact

• Follow traffic laws

• Be extra careful at intersections, especially major ones

Parents stressed about their kids being out Tuesday should have one less worry, because there is no school that day, according to the Clark County School District.

If you see something suspicious, say something, Meltzer said. Police can be reached at 911 for emergencies and 311 for non emergencies To report something anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.