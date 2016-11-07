Controlling Nevada: Which party runs the state? And for how long?

Lance Iversen / AP

The red wave of the 2014 election gave most of the top offices in the state to Republicans.

Four of the six members of Nevada’s congressional delegation, all of the top six state executives, and 36 of the state’s 63 lawmakers are Republicans.

Democrats are trying to change that this cycle, by holding onto a U.S. Senate seat and flipping two of the state’s Republican congressional seats to take back control of the Nevada delegation, plus recapture majorities in the state houses.

Executive branch

Republicans have been in control of the executive branch in Nevada since 2014, when the party swept all six of the executive offices. None are up for re-election this year.

• Governor: Brian Sandoval

• Lt. Governor: Mark Hutchison

• Secretary of State: Barbara Cegavske

• Attorney General: Adam Laxalt

• Treasurer: Dan Schwartz

• Controller: Ron Knecht

Legislative branch

In 2014, for the first time since 1929, the governor and legislative leaders in Nevada all were Republicans. If Democrats can retake control of the Legislature, Republicans won’t be able to steamroll through a conservative agenda to be signed by a Republican governor.

The current makeup of the state Senate includes 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats:

• 9 Democratic seats are considered safe (3 are not up for re-election this year)

• 8 Republican seats are considered safe (7 are not up for re-election this year)

• 4 seats — Districts 5, 6, 15 and 18 — are considered in play, though 18 is a long shot for Democrats.

The current makeup of the Assembly includes 25 Republicans and 17 Democrats:

• 17 Democratic seats are considered safe

• 14 Republican seats are considered safe

• 3 Republican seats are considered likely to flip

• 4 seats — Districts 4, 5, 9, 21, 29, 35, 37 and 41 — are considered toss-ups.

Though Democrats have a shot at capturing the majority, securing the two-thirds of the seats necessary in order to have a “veto-proof majority” in both houses — allowing Democrats to override any veto from Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval — is almost impossible. They could technically secure enough toss-up seats in the Assembly to win a supermajority there, but they have essentially no chance of winning a supermajority in the Senate.

Federal office

U.S. Senate: One of Nevada’s two U.S. Senate seats is up for election this year, with Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s retirement, and millions of dollars have been pumped into what is essentially a neck-and-neck race. The seat could be crucial in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate during the next session.

• Republican: Dean Heller (not up for re-election until 2018). Heller took office on May 9, 2011, after Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed him to the vacant seat created by the resignation of John Ensign.

• Toss-up: Seat currently help by Sen. Harry Reid. Reid is retiring this year after serving in the U.S. Senate since 1987. The race is considered a toss-up between Republican Joe Heck and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

House of Representatives: Two of Nevada’s four congressional seats are in play this cycle: the state’s 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts, both occupied by Republicans. It’s unlikely that Democrats will retake the House of Representatives this year, but the outcome of the election will at least help determine the balance of power within Nevada’s congressional delegation.

• Congressional District 1: Democrat Dina Titus, running for re-election, seems safe. Her main opponent is Republican Mary Perry.

• Congressional District 2: Republican Mark Amodei, running for re-election, seems safe. His main opponent is Democrat Chip Evans.

• Congressional District 3: This seat is a toss-up. Incumbent Joe Heck is running for Senate, leaving this seat to be filled by either Republican Danny Tarkanian or Democrat Jacky Rosen.

• Congressional District 4: Republican Cresent Hardy is running for re-election in a district that leans Democratic. His main opponent is Democrat Ruben Kihuen.