Kris Bryant among Cubs up for major postseason awards

David J. Phillip / AP

NEW YORK — Slugger Kris Bryant, pitchers Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, and manager Joe Maddon of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs are among the finalists for baseball's major postseason awards.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the top three vote-getters in each category Monday.

The honors will be announced next week on MLB Network. Voting was completed by the end of the regular season.

Bryant, a Las Vegas native who went to Bonanza High School, joins Daniel Murphy of Washington and Corey Seager of the Dodgers in the NL MVP race. Jose Altuve of Houston, Mookie Betts of Boston and Mike Trout of the Angels are on the AL side.

The AL Cy Young Award is between Cleveland's Corey Kluber, Boston's Rick Porcello and Detroit's Justin Verlander. In the NL, it's Lester, Hendricks or Washington's Max Scherzer.

Detroit's Michael Fulmer, the Yankees' Gary Sanchez and Cleveland's Tyler Naquin are finalists for AL Rookie of the Year. Seager, Dodgers teammate Kenta Maeda and Washington's Trea Turner are on the NL side.

Maddon, Washington's Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers are up for NL Manager of the Year. Cleveland's Terry Francona, Texas' Jeff Banister and Baltimore's Buck Showalter are the AL candidates.