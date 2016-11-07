Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck near Jean

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck near Jean.

Troopers were called Sunday to Interstate 15 near mile marker 8 after a woman was struck by the semi-truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the semi-truck did not stop after the impact and that they would like to speak to the driver even though the victim was at fault for the crash.

The Nevada Department of Transportation restricted southbound travel on I-15 but lanes were reopened Monday morning.