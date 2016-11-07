State changing banks for child support debit cards

CARSON CITY — The state Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is changing debit cards for payments to 39,736 people in its child support program.

The division has issued its monthly support payments through Chase Visa debit cards. Starting Jan. 1, the payments will be deposited onto Bank of America Visa cards.

Division Deputy Administrator Nova Murray said today the JPMorgan Chase and Co. is ending its government prepaid card system.

The new cards will be mailed to recipients between Dec. 12 and 23. Cardholders will receive mailers starting today explaining the switch.