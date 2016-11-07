Top recruit Troy Brown Jr. picks Oregon basketball

Troy Brown Jr.’s college basketball recruiting journey started in 2013 when he was first offered a scholarship as a high school freshman.

It ended today, nearly four years and more than 20 scholarship offers later, with the 6-foot-7 wing from Centennial High verbally committing to Oregon in a video on Bleacher Report.

Brown, who Rivals.com ranks as the nation’s eighth overall recruit for the class of 2017, picked the Ducks over a final eight of Alabama, Arizona, Cal, Georgetown, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon and UNLV.

“I want to go to new heights and take my game to the next level,” Brown said in the Bleacher Report video. “For Vegas, for my family, for me, I chose Oregon. Go Ducks.”

Brown averaged 19 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in 2015-16 to lead Centennial to the Sunset Regional championship game. Last summer, he was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the U17 FIBA World Championships in Spain.

He shed tears of joy in 2013 when he received the first offer, from hometown UNLV. While he was spotted at a UNLV practice during the offseason, the Rebels weren’t a contender — not under previous coach Dave Rice or first-year coach Marvin Menzies.

Brown took recruiting visits to Alabama, Georgetown, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State.

His stay at Oregon clearly went well.

