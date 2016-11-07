Woman runs down 3 outside court, jumps to her death

MARTINEZ, Calif. — Police say a woman purposefully ran over her estranged husband and two of his friends in a crosswalk outside a family court and then jumped to her death off a bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Martinez Police Cmdr. Eric Ghisletta tells the East Bay Times several people saw the woman speed up and hit the three people Monday morning outside a Martinez courthouse. The three were taken to a hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Ghisletta says the woman then fled the scene and minutes later jumped off the Benicia Bridge.

Police found the body in the water under the bridge. The vehicle matching the description of the one used to hit the pedestrians was found on the bridge near where the woman jumped.

Authorities did not immediately identify her, pending notification of family.