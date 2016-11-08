Allegiance to Heck changed

As an independent voter, I voted for Joe Heck three times when he ran for Congress. As a fellow churchgoer, I think he is a good man, but now we are on opposite camps.

First, he is opposed to the funding of Planned Parenthood and voted 10 times to defund it. I support Planned Parenthood, especially its cancer screenings, which have benefited 20,000 Nevada women. Additionally, sex education should be available to those who want and need it, which Heck opposes.

Second, Heck does not support background checks for prospective gun owners. Without background checks, ownership of guns can land in the wrong hands — including those of felons, the mentally ill and domestic abusers. Background checks save lives, and Dr. Heck should be in favor of saving lives.

Third, Heck supports the privatizing of Social Security. At 72, I have paid into my Social Security savings throughout a lifetime of work. I do not want to be surprised with the amount or by the fluctuations of the stock market. I have a definite amount I need every month and have planned my remaining years around it. I hope the present Social Security system will be strengthened for future recipients.

I have checked Catherine Cortez Masto’s views and have found that her stances are similar to mine. With this in mind, I’m changing my allegiance and will vote for Cortez Masto as my U.S. senator.