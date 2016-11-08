GOP between rock, hard place

The old saying “between a rock and a hard place” really applies to any Republican candidate running for office this year. Picture this: town-hall meeting for a Republican candidate running for Congress. Half the room is pro-Donald Trump and half anti-Trump. The question is asked: Are you supporting and endorsing Trump? If the answer is yes, questions will follow such as: Do you agree with Trump’s views on Mexicans crossing the border and on Muslims entering the country, or with his comments made about Carly Fiorina, Megyn Kelly and women in general? Or: Do you agree with Trump on Japan and South Korea getting nuclear weapons or praising Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The candidate wins the half of the room that likes Trump but loses the half of the room that dislikes him. Who wins that split? The Democratic opponent. Thus, the saying “between a rock and a hard place” truly fits and could possibly result in Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.