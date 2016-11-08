Live Blog: Voting underway in Southern Nevada

Polling places in all corners of Southern Nevada have seen a steady flow of voters today. Many cast their ballots with short, or no, wait times in the initial three hours of voting.

There have been no reports of voter intimidation or conflicts between supporters in what was often an ugly presidential election cycle.

If it's close, voters here could very well determine the outcome of the race for the White House between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Nevadans also could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, voting on Sen. Harry Reid’s replacement between Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Heck.

Nevada’s role in the presidential election won’t be known until the final votes are tallied tonight. The six electoral votes up for grabs could be enough to tip one candidate over the 270 threshold needed to win the election, or if a candidate sweeps in Florida (29 electoral votes) or Ohio (18), our six votes may not be needed.

We’ll have reporters throughout town all day and night, from voting sites this morning to parties after results are posted. We’ll talk to voters and candidates. Check back all day for more.

Here’s a rundown of what we saw at voting sites:

• Immigrant advocates in Las Vegas are walking Latino neighbors to get Hispanics who haven't voted yet to the polls.

The group Immigrant Voters Win PAC sent a mariachi group to an eastern Las Vegas home on Tuesday to make sure 20-year-old Jacqueline Lima voted.

Mariachi Vegas Internacional serenaded Lima and her 4-year-old sister, Karla, as they walked to Halle Hewetson Elementary School to vote in the mostly Latino neighborhood.

Lima said she was honored to get a serenade as she went to vote for the first time.

Raul Sosa, a bass guitarist with the mariachi group, also voted for the first time this year.

Both said they voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and feared Republican Donald Trump's immigration proposals.

• At William E. Orr Middle School, poll workers said they’d seen a steady but manageable stream of voters all morning. Around 8:15 a.m., the bulk of the 13 voting machines at the site were in use, and there was a line of about 10 people waiting to get into the polling area. Three poll monitors had staged themselves at the site, which is located near the Boulevard Mall in the central valley.

• A 30-foot line had formed at Helen M. Jydstrup Elementary by 8 a.m., with every polling machine in use. Assembled voters in the predominantly Democratic area were diverse in race and age, including first-time voters and some who were elderly. Three poll monitors were at the site, which provided a peaceful and orderly experience.

• Ricardo Lara says he’s anxious to cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton because, he said, Donald Trump doesn’t like Mexicans like him. Lara is originally from Mexico but has lived in the U.S. for 14 years and works for a contractor at a nearby Air Force base. The 42-year-old man had trouble finding parking Friday at the crowded early voting site at Cardenas market. It was shut down before he was able to cast a ballot, so he planned to vote Tuesday.

His wife Laura waited for him outside the Mexican grocery store but couldn’t get her citizenship in time to vote.

“It’s not fear,” he said in Spanish about the prospect of Trump becoming president, “but I don’t like it. Not for myself, but for the people who don’t have papers.”

• Officials say morning voting is generally running smoothly at Nevada polling sites. Secretary of State Spokeswoman Gail Anderson said the office hadn’t gotten reports of major problems around the state as of mid-morning Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report