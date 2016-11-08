Las Vegas Sun

November 8, 2016

Currently: 77° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Northwest valley charter school locked down amid manhunt

By (contact)

Imagine School at Mountain View, a northwest valley charter school, has been locked down since 9 a.m. as officers Metro Air and K-9 units search for a man, according to Metro Police.

Also according to police:

Officers responded to an abandoned, stolen truck at Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway about 8 a.m. Officers saw a man run into a housing complex east of the intersection, and they think he is in a house in the 8300 block of Deer Springs Way.

Imagine School, just down the street at 6610 Grand Montecito Parkway, was locked down at 9 a.m.

Another vehicle also reported as stolen was found at the same intersection, and a suspect wanted in connection with that theft has been arrested.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy