Police: High school monitor accused of sex act with student

A Del Sol High School campus monitor and coach was arrested Monday on counts including kidnapping and a sexual act with a student, according to Metro Police.

Ati Poni, 35, was hired by the Clark County School District in October 2015, Clark County School District spokeswoman Michelle Booth said. Poni has been suspended without pay pending investigation, she said.

He was arrested on a count of sexual assault, four counts of a sexual act involving an adult school employee with a pupil and three counts of kidnapping of a minor, police said.

Poni also had numerous traffic warrants, police said.

Police said they were contacted Sunday regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct by an adult male and a juvenile victim. The report alleged the suspect was a coach, which was later confirmed, police said.

Poni was arrested the next day at the school, police said.