Roads plan needs tweaking

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Recently, the Sun has run several stories in which Nevada residents have voiced support for extending the fuel sales tax.
Along with some of my fellow residents, I would be in favor of extending the tax if we could get the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to agree to:
• Completely finish a project on one of our freeways before starting another on the same freeway and give us 30 days in between with no orange cones.
• Quit spending more than half of a project’s budget on a feature that 2 percent or less of drivers use, i.e. HOV lane connecting ramps.
• Stop spending tens of millions of our dollars to put Band-Aids on our freeways that only displace the choke point a mile or so in either direction while causing long and irrecoverable delays during construction. Come up with a real comprehensive transportation plan for our county that reflects the increase in our population density.
• Quit doing major “improvement” on parallel arterial streets at the same time. Synchronize the signals.
• Use part of the money to repair (fix the potholes) rather than improve our roads.
I realize the odds are quite long for the organizations to do any of these — just about the same for me to vote to extend this tax.