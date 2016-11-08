Roads plan needs tweaking

Recently, the Sun has run several stories in which Nevada residents have voiced support for extending the fuel sales tax.

Along with some of my fellow residents, I would be in favor of extending the tax if we could get the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to agree to:

• Completely finish a project on one of our freeways before starting another on the same freeway and give us 30 days in between with no orange cones.

• Quit spending more than half of a project’s budget on a feature that 2 percent or less of drivers use, i.e. HOV lane connecting ramps.

• Stop spending tens of millions of our dollars to put Band-Aids on our freeways that only displace the choke point a mile or so in either direction while causing long and irrecoverable delays during construction. Come up with a real comprehensive transportation plan for our county that reflects the increase in our population density.

• Quit doing major “improvement” on parallel arterial streets at the same time. Synchronize the signals.

• Use part of the money to repair (fix the potholes) rather than improve our roads.

I realize the odds are quite long for the organizations to do any of these — just about the same for me to vote to extend this tax.