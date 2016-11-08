Statement: Pitt-Jolie children will remain in actress’ care

Chris Pizzello / AP

LOS ANGELES — Angelina Jolie Pitt will continue to have sole custody of her six children with Brad Pitt in a joint agreement reached by the actors, a representative for the actress said Monday.

The voluntary agreement calls for the former couple's six children, who range in ages from 8 to 15, to continue to have "therapeutic visits" with Pitt for the time being. It is unclear what therapeutic visits entailed, and Jolie Pitt's representatives said they could not provide additional details.

A representative for Pitt declined comment.

Monday's statement said the agreement was reached more than a week ago, although Pitt told a court on Friday that he is seeking joint custody.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September, days after Pitt was involved in a disturbance during a private flight with his family. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup, and an attorney said at the time she filed for divorce "for the health of the family."

The statement makes no mention of an investigation by child welfare workers into the plane incident.

The agreement has not been filed in the couple's divorce, and may not be the final custody arrangement governing the actors' children.

Pitt and Jolie Pitt reached a temporary custody agreement in late September that included at least some of the same terms — visitation with his children and both sides agreeing to meetings with therapists.

"We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time," Monday's statement said.

The actor filed a legal response to the divorce on Friday and sought joint custody of the children. Formal custody arrangements are included a couple's divorce judgment, although they are rarely made public in celebrity divorce cases.

Pitt's filing did not include any new details about the couple's breakup. Pitt cited irreconcilable differences and makes no mention of a prenuptial agreement that will govern how the pair divides their assets. He also cites Sept. 15 as the day of their separation, one day after the alleged plane altercation between Pitt and his 15-year-old son, Maddox.

Pitt was accused of being abusive toward the teenager, sources told The Associated Press, but authorities were not notified when the plane landed in Minnesota. Several sources said the incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, but the agency said it could not confirm whether it was involved.

The actors were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."