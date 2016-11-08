Judge denies Trump request on alleged early voting irregularities

A District Court judge this morning declined to order Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Glorio to impound records and ballots from early voting at four Las Vegas locations that are being challenged by the Donald Trump for President campaign.

Clark County Judge Gloria Sturman, at the conclusion of a hastily arranged hearing late this morning, denied the request saying the Trump campaign had not exhausted administrative remedies through the Nevada secretary of state and as required under state election laws.

“The secretary of state is who tells us what she needs to do any investigation … you’ve jumped ahead a step,” Sturman said.

In the complaint filed overnight, the Trump campaign alleged that, in keeping polls open late Friday, Gloria’s actions “were not random and neutral in their effect, but very much appear to have been intentionally coordinated with Democratic activists in order to skew the vote unlawfully in favor of Democratic candidates.”

The locations in question are Cardenas Market, 4421 E. Bonanza Road; Deer Springs Town Center in North Las Vegas; Silverado Ranch Plaza on Eastern Avenue and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard; and a voting place just west of the the Las Vegas Strip on Harmon Avenue. Brian Hardy, of Las Vegas, is listed as the attorney on the lawsuit filing.

Long lines kept polls open past the 7 p.m.posted closing time on Friday, the final day of early voting in Nevada, at sites where officials say the last voter cast a ballot after 10 p.m. An attorney for Glorio told Sturman that, unlike on Election Day, polls during early voting can stay open until there are no more people in line.

Trump’s attorneys said they would appeal Sturman’s decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.

A lawyer for Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign dismissed the legal action in Nevada with a Tweet calling it "a frivolous lawsuit."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as details become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.