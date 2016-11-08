Trump proves his narcissism

Narcissistic personality disorder is an enduring pattern of grandiose beliefs and arrogant behavior together with an overwhelming need for admiration and a lack of empathy for (and even exploitation of) others. If you have narcissistic personality disorder, you may come across as conceited, boastful or pretentious. You often monopolize conversations. You may belittle or look down on people you perceive as inferior. You may feel a sense of entitlement, and when you don’t receive special treatment, you may become impatient or angry. You may insist on having “the best” of everything.

At the same time, you have trouble handling anything that may be perceived as criticism. You may have secret feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliation. To feel better, you may react with rage or contempt and try to belittle others to make yourself appear superior.

Although some features of narcissistic personality disorder may seem like having confidence, it’s not the same. Narcissistic personality disorder crosses the border of healthy confidence into thinking so highly of yourself that you put yourself on a pedestal and value yourself more than you value others.

It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to conclude that Donald Trump meets essentially all of the criteria that the American Psychiatric Association uses to diagnose someone with a narcissistic personality disorder. It should be of concern to all who want America to be as great as it has the potential to be that such greatness has no chance of being realized under the leadership of someone with a narcissistic personality disorder.