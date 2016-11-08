Trump would be good business

Donald Trump delivered a comprehensive speech from Gettysburg outlining his ambitions and goals during the first 100 days of his administration. He painted a bold picture of achievements and objectives that he would strive to accomplish and left no doubt what his priorities will be as the next president of the United States. The contrast between he and Hillary Clinton is enormous. Not withstanding Trump’s amateurish verbal mistakes, he has infinitely more appeal to America, which is in severe need of an overhaul of its policies. The feeble and expensive policies being promoted by Clinton will be nothing less than the sell-off of America.

In addition, Trump’s plan to slash taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent, accompanied by the repatriation of trillions of dollars in cash being stored by American companies overseas to avoid onerous taxation, will be a huge stimulation of economic activity when those funds are repatriated under lower taxation levels. The bottom line is Trump knows how to create jobs and stimulate the economy. He knows this because he has been on the front lines of running a business and understands what it takes to motivate investment and job creation. Clinton knows nothing other than to increase taxes, spend taxpayer money and increase debt.