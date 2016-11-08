Trump’s values not Christians’

A great many Americans are Christian, God-fearing people, Americans who proudly display “In God We Trust” on our currency. We Christians espouse core values such as charity and a belief in the Bible.

Now we are all faced with a choice for president of the United States, and we want someone who will represent us and our values. Will it be Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton?

Trump said that if he shot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue he wouldn’t loose any votes. He also said he is very smart because he didn’t pay any income tax, money that supports our country’s security, ideals and well-being. He calls women fat pigs and openly mocked Americans with disabilities as if they chose to be disabled. Who of us wouldn’t consider Trump’s behavior deplorable? Trump believes all of his supporters will follow him regardless of what he says or does. Stop and think. If Trump were your congregation’s pastor, would you support this kind of outlandish, irrational and demeaning behavior, especially during a Sunday sermon? Then why on earth would you support Trump?