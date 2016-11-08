US will be great with Clinton

So, Donald Trump is going to make America great again. When was the last time America was great?

I would say it was several months after President Barack Obama was elected. That’s when America started to recover from George W. Bush’s disaster. Since then, we have had 70-plus months of consecutive job growth. We still have an automobile industry. Unemployment is down to record lows. Many more poor people have health care. The stock market has grown steadily. We aren’t burying as many military personnel killed in senseless wars. The energy industry led by Dick Cheney doesn’t have personal meetings to organize its stranglehold on America’s gas prices and oil profits. We now have some power for consumers against the cheating American companies. Abortions are still legal. Same-sex marriages are legal. Voter restrictions in red states are being called illegal and racist by courts. LGBT people have rights at last. The partisan attacks on Planned Parenthood have been stopped, the cancellation of its funding was overruled and the Republican lies have proven to be phony.

Because Obama can’t run again and be another Franklin D. Roosevelt, who saved this country from the Republicans, we should elect Hillary Clinton to continue the Democratic reawakening of America. If Trump wants to make America great again, he should continue his path to self-destruction and let Clinton continue to make America greater, following the legacy of Obama, the right man at the right time. Clinton can become the right woman at the perfect time for America.