Where to watch election results, find drink deals on Las Vegas Strip

Nevada’s political insiders know where they’ll be watching the results on Election Day.

Most of Southern Nevada’s Democratic candidates, their campaign staff and supporters will gather at Aria. The crew supporting Donald Trump for president, along with the Joe Heck and Cresent Hardy campaigns for U.S. Senate and House, respectively, will watch results at the South Point. Many other Republican candidates for the state Assembly and Senate will be headed to Red Rock Resort.

But those are invitation-only events. Here are some of the other casino offerings for the less partisan:

The Cosmopolitan

Starting at 4 p.m., the Clique Bar & Lounge will have a viewing party, bringing in extra TVs just for the election.

The Cosmopolitan’s Race & Sports Book will be showing results on some of the TVs.

The Chandelier Lounge will feature the following presidential cocktails:

• The Ivanka Nother Drink, made with with tequila, Ancho Chile Liqueur, Blood Orange Juice, & Tamarind Ginger for $16

• From FLOTUS to POTUS with a white rum, rose vermouth, Amaro Montenegro and strawberry rhubarb rose syrup, also for $16

Caesars Entertainment resorts

The Race and Sports Book at Caesars Palace will show election coverage all night and sell domestic draft beers for $5.80 in honor of the nation’s 58th presidential election.

At Montecristo Cigar Bar at Caesars Palace, Coors Light will be available for $5.80

The Cromwell’s lobby bar, Bound by Salvatore, will have all-day drink specials featuring $5.80 Coors Light, $10 Hennessy VS, $10 Belvedere and $10 Chandon sparkling wine.

The AG Sports Bar at The Linq, drink specials will start at 4 p.m., including:

• Make the Martini Great Again, $3 off all specialty martinis.

• Stronger Together, $4 off you-call-it boilermakers.

• Coors Light will be available for $5.80.

The iBar at Rio will have a specialty punch named POTUS Punch, made with Cîroc Apple, ginger beer, sauvignon blanc, apples and berries for $4.50.

Guests at all election-viewing locations will also receive “I Voted Beer” stickers.

Also, the High Roller observation wheel will be lit red, white and blue for the night.

Not exactly casino Election Day offerings

Essence Vegas, a marijuana dispensary and resource center, will have a special penny offer for select pre-roll products for any patient who presents an “I Voted” sticker at all of its locations, including the one on the Las Vegas Strip.

Also, show your “I Voted” sticker or just mention voting at the Shake Shack’s locations to receive a free scoop of custard.

Station Casinos

The day after the election, all Station casinos are having an “I Survived Election Season” free slot play giveaway. On Wednesday, customers who belong to the Boarding Pass loyalty card program can swipe their card at any kiosk for free slot play.