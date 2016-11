Woman injured as truck crashes into Reno casino

Police say a woman is seriously injured when the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a casino building in Reno.

KRNV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eid7fT ) that police say the truck crashed into the stairwell doors of the Atlantis Casino Resort building on Monday night. The woman was taken to the hospital. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say they are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.