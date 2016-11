4 children injured in North Las Vegas crash

Four children were injured in a three-car crash this morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, North Las Vegas Police said.

The children were taken to the University Medical Center, one with serious internal injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed while officers investigated the accident, but it has since been reopened, police said.