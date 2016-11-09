Court upholds judgment in favor of Metro Police in deadly chase

CARSON CITY — A federal appeals court today denied the claims of the family of a man who died when a Metro Police officer slammed into his car during a chase.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a summary judgment issued by a federal judge in favor of the police department and former Officer Aron Carpenter.

In May 2010, Ivan Carrillo was driving erratically when police tried to stop him, according to court documents. During the chase, Carpenter rammed Carrillo’s vehicle, which then hit two other cars. Carrillo was killed.

His widow, Petra Carrillo, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of herself and her minor children, alleging wrongful death. Carpenter was dismissed from the police department, but he was acquitted by a jury of reckless driving, according to court records.

The appeals court said Carrillo “plainly posed a danger to others when fleeing the police by crossing into oncoming traffic, purposely avoiding a spike strip designed to halt his flight, and driving near innocent bystanders (and in fact, getting into a crash that sent one such bystander to the hospital).”

The court said the police department was not subject to liability.