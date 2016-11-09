Las Vegas Sun

November 9, 2016

Ex-council president gets prison in teen-sex case

Image

Todd McInturf / The Detroit News via AP

Former president of the Detroit City Council Charles Pugh, left, stands with his defense attorney, Delphia Burton, as prosecutors address the court before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cameron on Oct. 26.

Detroit — 

The former president of the Detroit City Council has been sentenced to at least 5½ years in prison for having sex with a teenage boy.

Charles Pugh (PEW) apologized Wednesday to the victim, who was under 16 when they illegally engaged in sex acts in 2003 and 2004. Pugh was a TV journalist at the time.

Pugh also told Judge Thomas Cameron that he was "young and stupid" while making a lot of money and enjoying the attention of WJBK-TV viewers.

Pugh will be eligible for parole after 5½ years. His maximum time in prison is 15 years.

He was elected city council president in 2009 as Detroit's top vote-getter. He suddenly quit in 2013 and mysteriously left for New York as allegations surfaced about sexual misconduct.

