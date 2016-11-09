Hate is the winner in this election, and we’re the losers

I think we can all agree on one thing this election cycle has done. It has taught a whole new generation of young Americans how to hate. From father to son, mother to daughter. How to hate people who are not like you in color or religion, or don’t agree with your opinions. The “crush-them, stomp-on-them, take-no-prisoners, show-no-mercy, no-compromise” kind of hate.

The winner of this election is hate. And it will last much longer than the next president and the one after that.

And the loser? Well, no matter what your thoughts are about this country now, great or not so great, the loser is the United States and all the people who live in it. Because the “crush-them, stomp-on-them, take-no-prisoners, show-no-mercy, no-compromise” hate won’t end on Election Day. It will fester in the halls of Congress, in the statehouses across this country and in the back rooms of political offices. The battle cry will be, “No compromise!” And with that, the hate is made stronger and the nation weaker, until the United States becomes impotent and can’t get anything done.

It will get old like the roads and bridges in this country until finally, it collapses by its own doing. Done in by hate.