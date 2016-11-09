Immigrants who campaigned for Trump in Las Vegas cherish upset of Clinton

Yan Guo immigrated to the United States from China a decade ago in search of the American Dream.

Constrained by the Asian country’s communist regime and what she called “filthy” living conditions, Guo found work washing dishes in restaurants in Los Angeles before eventually working her way up to serving tables.

She became a United States citizen earlier this year two years after moving Nevada. This campaign season she mobilized herself as a volunteer for Donald Trump’s campaign, knocking on nearly 1,500 doors and making thousands more phone calls in hope the businessman-turned-politician would become President.

On Tuesday, Guo’s dream came true.

“I knew if I knocked on doors every day we would win,” Guo, 39, said, wiping tears of joy from her eyes while staring at the election results on one of two jumbo TV screens set up at the Nevada Republican Party headquarters at the South Point. “He can save this country from going in a direction like mine.”

Next to Guo, fellow U.S. immigrant from China Suzanne Qiao held a blissful smile, staring in astonishment at the same screen as Trump prepared to give a victory speech from his campaign headquarters in New York City.

A Beijing native, Qiao, 55, said Trump’s dedication to creating jobs and wealth represented her vision for a better life. Qiao, like Guo, decided to work as a volunteer for the candidate she said “teaches people how to fish, instead of trying to give them fish.”

“When you create a country that can produce more personal wealth, you have more power as a country too,” Qiao, who also became a U.S. citizen earlier this year, said. “Give yourself the power, then you can support others.”

Trump, a heavy underdog entering Tuesday to win the presidency, pulled a stunning upset in one of the most shocking elections in U.S. history.

The upset set the stage for nearly 1,000 Nevada Republicans gathered at the South Point to participate in an unexpected night of cheers, drinking and partying.

“We’re excited for what’s coming next,” said Tina Marie, a 16-year Las Vegas resident, who was born in the U.S. to Mexican parents and considers herself Hispanic. “He can really get out there, and he’s already employed thousands and thousands of people as a business person.”

Marie, who was wearing a Star Spangled Banner hat with a matching red, white and blue sparkling shoes and blouse, was part of a group of about a dozen supporters early at the South Point. At about 5 p.m, shortly after Trump was declared the winner of Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia that number increased to just over 100 around 6 p.m.

The growing crowd’s optimism built slowly but surely, as Trump took Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota just after 6 p.m., and Fox News declared battleground the states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan and Ohio too close to call. The then-crowd of about 300, clapped, whistled and shouted at the surprising news.

Roars erupted just after 7:30 p.m, when the crowd, which reached 500, watched media outlets declare Trump the winner of Ohio, North Carolina and then Florida. A strong feeling that the Republican candidate was on his way to the White House was in the air.

“This is incredible, man,” Marie said to her boyfriend, Steve Poncar. “It’s going to happen.”

Standing in the crowd with a drink in-hand, Tea Party activist Niger Innis, who also serves as the National Spokesperson for the Congress of Racial Equality, echoed the pre-election fear of many Republicans on-hand Tuesday. Innis said after FBI Director James Comey decided not to press charges against Hillary Clinton following a second review of emails sent on a personal server, he thought Trump was “in trouble.”

But after hearing news of Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, Innis was all-but-certain his candidate had won the election. The activist called the presumed victory “a brand new chapter” in American history.

“We now have an opportunity to save the greatest republic in the history of mankind, the United States of America,” Innis said.

Asked why he thought, after such a controversial campaign, that Trump could still win the presidency, Innis said the next president’s “honesty and integrity” was more powerful than his “clumsiness.”

“He’ll be fighting on behalf of the American people and not the special interests,” Innis said. “Trump has shocked the world throughout this campaign.”