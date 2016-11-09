Michael Keaton to play villain in upcoming Spider-man reboot

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press

Michael Keaton is returning to his superhero roots, this time as a villain, in next year's Spider-man reboot.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with the Toronto Sun (http://bit.ly/2fSqBjB ) that Keaton will play Vulture in "Spider-man: Homecoming."

Keaton played the title character in the 1989 version of "Batman" and its 1992 sequel, "Batman Returns." He was also nominated for an Oscar for his turn as an actor dogged by his days playing a superhero in 2014's "Birdman."

"Spider-man: Homecoming" will be the first film in the franchise to be produced by Marvel Studios. It stars Tom Holland as the web slinger and is set for release in July.