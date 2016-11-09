MJ Christensen Elementary on lockdown as Metro searches for suspect

MJ Christensen Elementary School is on lockdown this morning as police search for a man involved in a family disturbance in the area.

Metro Police said they received a family disturbance call in the 3000 block of Stern Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, about 8:15 a.m.

The man involved in the disturbance ran from the house and led officers on a foot pursuit near the school, according to police.

Clark County School District police were notified and placed the school on lockdown while Metro searches for the man.