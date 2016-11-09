Nevada voter turnout 77 percent; below figure 4 years ago

Voter turnout of 77 percent statewide in Nevada on Tuesday fell short of the 81 percent figure for the presidential election in 2012.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reported Wednesday that more than 1.1 million of the state's nearly 1.5 million active registered voters cast ballots in the election that saw Republican President-elect Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Nevada favored Clinton, by 48 percent to 46 percent for Trump.

In the Reno area, Washoe County Registrar of Voters Luanne Cutler reported a record 210,000 ballots were cast, or about 79 percent of registered voters. The previous high was 78 percent in 2012.

In and around Las Vegas, Clark County election officials tallied almost 767,000 votes, a turnout of about 75 percent.

Elected officials in Nevada's 17 counties are due in coming weeks to certify the vote as official.