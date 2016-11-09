Police searching for suspects in cellphone thefts

Metro Police

Metro Police say they are looking for three suspects in a string of thefts from cellphone stores in the west valley.

Between one and three men go into the stores, generally posing as customers, and browse the smartphones, police said. While the employees’ attention is diverted, the suspects cut the security cables on several phones and run out of the store with the devices, police said.

The men have been seen leaving in a faded black Chevrolet Malibu with California license plates 4RWZ590.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro by email at rapp@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.