Smoke prompts partial evacuation of Macy’s at Boulevard mall

Customers were evacuated from the second floor of Macy’s at the Boulevard mall today after reports of light smoke at the department store, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters and maintenance workers searched for the source of the smoke, but did not find a fire, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:50 p.m. at the store at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway. Firefighters said they found a light haze that dissipated as they searched for the source, officials said.

“At this time personnel are reporting that there is no longer an odor or visibility of smoke,” according to a news release issued about 2:30 p.m.

Customers were safely evacuated from the second floor, where the smoke was initially reported, and nobody was injured, officials said.