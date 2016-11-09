Las Vegas Sun

November 9, 2016

Currently: 80° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Smoke prompts partial evacuation of Macy’s at Boulevard mall

By (contact)

Customers were evacuated from the second floor of Macy’s at the Boulevard mall today after reports of light smoke at the department store, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters and maintenance workers searched for the source of the smoke, but did not find a fire, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:50 p.m. at the store at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway. Firefighters said they found a light haze that dissipated as they searched for the source, officials said.

“At this time personnel are reporting that there is no longer an odor or visibility of smoke,” according to a news release issued about 2:30 p.m.

Customers were safely evacuated from the second floor, where the smoke was initially reported, and nobody was injured, officials said.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy