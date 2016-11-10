Child hit by school bus suffers minor injuries

A child was hospitalized with minor injuries after being hit by a Clark County School District School bus this afternoon near Jones Avenue and Cactus Road, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 2:45 p.m to the incident at June Flower Drive and Haleh Avenue, police spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said.

The child, about 7 years old, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries not deemed life-threatening, Hadfield said. No one else was injured.