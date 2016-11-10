Man critical in mobile home shooting on Nellis and Owens

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a mobile home complex in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Neighbors reported gunshots shortly before 4 a.m. in the AAA Mobile Home Park at 4976 Stanley Avenue, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest, Rodriguez said. He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The suspect was last seen leaving the mobile home park on a scooter, Rodriguez said.