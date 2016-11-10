Reid should finish, and future lawmakers should carry on, fight to protect wilderness

With time running out for the 114th Congress, the prospect of significant legislation to protect public lands is starting to slip away. But supporters all over the country have been redoubling their efforts — imploring their senators and representatives to work quickly to protect a favorite landscape or face the prospect of having to start over when the congressional clock resets in January.

As always, that clock can be a daunting one. With each session of Congress lasting only two years, a sponsor has just 24 months to turn an idea into a bill, steer it through committee and persuade majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate to pass it. If that fails, the lawmaker either gives up or reintroduces the bill in the next Congress, often recruiting new co-sponsors and recrafting language along the way.

As a result, it can take numerous congressional cycles for a bill to cross the finish line, as was the case with last year’s passage of legislation — first introduced in 2007 — to protect 275,000 acres of the Boulder-White Clouds region of central Idaho.

Most bills never make it: Only 4 percent of legislation introduced ever becomes law.

Fortunately for conservationists, most wilderness bills start with an advantage. They’re developed with ideas and involvement from many stakeholders, with broad community support that often translates into bipartisan sponsorship.

In fact, more so than legislation on many other issues, wilderness bills usually arise from a grass-roots effort — for example, a group of people who recognize the value in a unique or vulnerable place and ask that lawmakers do something to protect it. Those advocates may want to protect an outstanding recreational opportunity, safeguard a watershed, protect an intact natural corridor for migrating animals or preserve archeological remains of an ancient community.

Some two dozen wilderness bills are pending in Congress, and each would add ecologically important public lands to the National Wilderness Protection System. Two of those bills are sponsored by longtime champions of public land protection — Sens. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and Harry Reid, D-Nev., — who are retiring at the end of this congressional term.

Boxer is seeking to conserve 245,000 acres of California wilderness through the proposed Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. Reid is working with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and other members of the Nevada delegation to protect 12,330 acres through the proposed Douglas County Conservation Act and another 136,000 acres under the proposed Pershing County Economic Development and Conservation Act. In other states, the Continental Divide Wilderness and Recreation Act would safeguard roughly 58,000 acres of wilderness and other designations in Colorado’s White River National Forest. The Cerros del Norte Conservation Act would preserve as wilderness 21,500 acres of the 242,500-acre Río Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico. The Oregon Wildlands Act would provide 107,800 acres of wilderness protection for the Wild Rogue and Devil’s Staircase areas, designate 252 miles of wild and scenic rivers, and preserve 119,120 acres of the Rogue Canyon and Molalla rivers as national recreation areas. And the Tennessee Wilderness Act would safeguard roughly 20,000 acres of the Cherokee National Forest as wilderness.

Each of these places deserves a spot in the National Wilderness Preservation System, which would recognize them as being so special that they merit the highest level of U.S. conservation protection. It’s akin to making it to the halls of fame in Cooperstown, Canton or Cleveland if you’re a sports or rock ’n’ roll fan.

The U.S. has a strong record here, having designated 765 wilderness sites since the Wilderness Act was signed more than half a century ago. That conservation record is a model for other countries. Ten percent of the world’s wilderness has been lost to development in just the past 20 years, according to a study published in September in the journal Current Biology, making it all the more urgent that lawmakers protect what’s left of Earth’s undeveloped places.

As this Congress draws to a close, it is also worth remembering that historically, few U.S. public lands bills have passed without some initial opposition. So it is time for visionary supporters and political leaders to ratchet up their efforts to protect extraordinary places in the post-election “lame duck” session.

For some members of Congress, this is a last opportunity to burnish a legacy for future generations.

Mike Matz leads wilderness protection efforts at the Pew Charitable Trusts.