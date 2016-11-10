Reporting abuse can save lives

In regards to the article “Las Vegas man arrested in 7-year-old boy’s death” (lasvegassun.com, Oct. 31), thank you for not naming the commercial complex where this apparent murder took place. A domestic-violence homicide has nothing to do with location. It happens in the ghetto, the Hamptons, the ’burbs and rural America.

You can know a neighbor for decades and not know they were perpetrating violence on their family behind closed doors. A landlord cannot protect a tenant from this kind of violence.

I live in the complex where the child died. I had no contact with the family, nor did I know their business. However, if a neighbor or guests in the motel rooms around the child did hear raised voices and banging on the walls on a regular basis, they absolutely should have taken action. To fret for a child’s safety or fear for their life and not alert authorities is disgusting and oftentimes illegal.

A suspect is in custody for the murder. The man apparently lived in the apartment with the child. The question a news crews kept asking me was: Did I think the mother should be held accountable even though she was not implicated by the children? (She was present at the time of the murder.) My answer is: “Of course she is responsible!” Parents are totally responsible for the safety of their children. Now it appears the mother was a victim of this man’s domestic violence, too, but that doesn’t exonerate her from responsibility. (Editor’s note: The mother also has been arrested since this letter was written.) I had to hit the street with a baby in my arms, no money, no family and nowhere to go to protect my child. It was a life-sucking experience that still isn’t resolved financially 12 years later, but my child is alive.

The lesson to be learned from this tragedy is three-fold: First, we are a village, like it or not, and if a person is getting harmed in your neck of the village and you have any knowledge of it, you must tell someone. The abuse hotlines are anonymous. Second, abused women are often the only ones with any knowledge of the abuse, so we must reach out to those in violent relationships and convince them that the statistics overwhelmingly say get out or die. And third, we have to grow the programs that catch families when they hit the streets so that fleeing abuse is possible.

It happened in our village. Let’s keep the conversation going and the resources flowing so we can prevent another innocent person from dying.